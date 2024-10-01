63.45 pc votes polled in 3 phases of J&K assembly elections

The overall polling percentage in the three phases of J&K assembly elections is 63.45 per cent, said officials this evening after the polling for the third phase concluded on Tuesday.

The voting for 24 Assemblies was held on 18 September, second phase for 26 Assemblies on 25 September and the last phase was held today for 40 Assembly constituencies.

The poll percentage in 1st phase was 61.38%, in 2nd phase it was 57.31% and in the last and third phase poll percentage was 68.72 % (tentative). The overall poll percentage comes to 63.45 % (tentative), officials said.

