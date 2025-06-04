622 Agniveers join Indian Army after passing out parade at Punjab Regimental Centre

A total of 622 Agniveer recruits were inducted into the Indian Army following the completion of 31 weeks of rigorous training at the Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC) in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The ceremonial Passing Out Parade (POP) of the fifth Agniveer batch was held at the Centre’s Kilahari Ground on Wednesday and was reviewed by Brigadier Sajesh Babu P.G., Commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre.

Addressing the gathering, Brigadier Sajesh noted that the recruits had been trained not only in traditional combat readiness but also in emerging domains of military operations. The training curriculum, he said, incorporated high-end weapons handling, tactical awareness, computer education, and personality development aimed at preparing the recruits for the evolving nature of warfare.

Special attention was paid to mental resilience and adaptability to future military challenges. The current batch was also trained in view of modern operational needs, including adjustments aligned with doctrines such as Operation Sindoor. The Commandant praised the training staff and instructors for their dedication in shaping the recruits into capable and responsible soldiers.

The atmosphere was one of pride and patriotism. Aryan Sharma, a recruit from Himachal Pradesh, expressed his deep sense of honour on being commissioned into the Army. “It is the proudest moment of my life,” he said. In another testament to the enduring tradition of military service, retired Subedar Rajeev Kumar, whose son Panch Parihar was among the graduating Agniveers, said this marked the fourth generation in his family to serve the armed forces. “I gave 28 years to this uniform, and now my son carries it forward. This moment brings me great pride,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn oath wherein the Agniveers pledged loyalty to the Constitution, the sovereignty of India, and the traditions of the Indian Army. Parents of the soldiers were presented with the ‘Gaurav Medal’ in recognition of their support and sacrifice, a traditional gesture that drew emotional responses from many in attendance.

Though ceremonial in form, the event signified the Army’s continuing transition into a future-ready force under the Agnipath scheme. It also reflected the broader social reality of a new generation of Indians, drawn from diverse backgrounds, who are now stepping forward to serve the nation with courage, conviction, and contemporary competence.