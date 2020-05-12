As many as 6,037 Indians have been flown back home in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India and Air India Express under the massive ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ in five days beginning from May 7, informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The ministry said that the national carrier India along with its subsidiary Air India Express is operating a total of 64 flights — 42 by Air India and 24 by Air India Express — to 12 countries to repatriate 14,800 Indians back in the first phase.

These special flights are being operated to the UAE, the UK, the US, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

Each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adheres to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and DGCA, a ministry statement said.

“MoCA, AAI and Air India leave no stone unturned to prioritize the safety of passengers, the crew and ground handling staff in these sensitive medical evacuation missions,” it said and added, “Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are made in accordance to government guidelines”.

The Centre had on May 4 announced plans to begin a phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. Under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ 64 ferry services are to be operated from May 7 to May 13.

Under the repatriation plan, the government is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the Government is also deploying a raft of Indian naval ships to undertake the massive exercise. A total of 14 warships have been readied for evacuating Indian citizens from Gulf and other countries amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.