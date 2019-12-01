In a bizarre incident, a six-year-old girl was found allegedly raped and strangled to death with her own school belt on Sunday, police said.

The girl went missing on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Tonk district.

Her body was recovered from bushes in a remote area near her village Khetadi. As per the police, liquor bottles snacks and bloodstains were also found at the spot.

The police further said that on Saturday, there was a sports competition at the victim girl’s school and after the competition ended, the girl went missing.

Her family started hunting for the girl when she did not reach home by 3 pm. But they found her blood-stained body that was found near the village.

The police recovered the body and took it to another place for postmortem due to a lack of facilities in the village.

Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said that prima facie, it is a rape and murder case. “We are investigating the case to trace the accused. We have formed special teams,” he added.