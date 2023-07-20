6 NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat’s Rajkot, Gir Somnath, other cities in view of heavy rainfall

A total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in view of heavy rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday announced in its daily forecast that heavy to very heavy rainfall is highly likely in various parts of Gujarat.

As per the IMD, several isolated areas in many districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rains in July.

“Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath,” said the IMD.

Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in the Dhoraji city of Rajkot district due to incessant rainfall.

Around 300 mm of rainfall had been recorded in the last few hours and a total of 70 people were shifted to safer places.

The IMD Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad also mentioned the synoptic situation and stated that at 9 km above mean sea level, the cyclonic circulation continues over northwest Madhya Pradesh and the surrounding area.

“The cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 9 km above mean sea level persists,” it said.

The shear zone roughly along Lat. 18° N between 4.5 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height persists, added IMD Meteorological Centre Ahmedabad.

In weather terms, ‘synoptic situation’ refers to the pressure pattern, fronts, wind direction and speed and how they will change and evolve over the coming few days.