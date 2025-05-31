6 killed in a road accident in UP

In a tragic road accident , six members of a family including a child were killed and 5 others were injured under Shahabad Kotwali area on early Saturday morning.

Police said that the family was returning from a marriage function when their SUV overturned near Ghazipur on Alamnagar road.

The deceased were the native of Pali area and they went to a marriage ceremony in Kusuma village under Majhila police station area of the district.

There were 11 people in the car during the accident. The accident was so severe that five people, including two brothers, died on the spot while remaining four succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (35), his brother Siddharth (5), Akash (22),Ramu (25) ,Johri (40) and Udayveer (18).

Circle Officer( CO) Shahabad Anuj Kumar said that the accident took place near Manjhila police station at around 3 am on Saturday morning. Police immediately reached the spot on this information. All the injured were rushed to the hospital, he said.