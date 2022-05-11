6 held for assaulting teenager in J&K’s Budgam

Police detained members of a family in J&K’s Budgam district on Wednesday for assaulting a 17-year-old girl following conflicts with their neighbours.

The girl was critically injured, according to police, and is fighting for her life at a hospital.

“A fight broke out between two families in Budgam district’s Bonmuqam Magam hamlet over a dispute over the construction of an interior route.”

Abdul Khaliq Parray and members of his family attacked Abdul Rashid Parray’s family.

“During the attack, Abdul Rashid Parray’s 17-year-old daughter was hit in the head with a blunt object, injuring her. The injured woman was taken to the Magam sub-district hospital before being transferred to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, where her condition is described as critical “According to police,

Six assailants have been apprehended, according to police, and an FIR has been filed at Police Station Magam under relevant parts of the law.

(with inputs from IANS)