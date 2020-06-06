As many as six Enforcement Directorate officials have tested positive for Coronavirus following which the central probe agency’s headquarters located in Delhi has been sealed for two days.

Over 10 officers who came into contact with the infected officials have been quarantined.

Recently, a junior-rank officer who works at the establishment branch of the headquarters had tested positive for the virus. He was on deputation to the investigative agency from a central paramilitary force, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

The infected officials include staff in legal and intelligence sections.

The building, situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market, was sanitised on Friday.

Since government offices started functioning, several cases of Coronavirus have emerged from across India, especially Delhi, that has most of the headquarters located.

On Monday, the third floor of the NITI Aayog building was sealed after a second case of Coronavirus emerged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) headquarters in Delhi was also sealed for sanitisation after a senior scientist, who had come from Mumbai a few days ago, tested positive for the infection.

Last week, an officer in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and his family members tested positive for the deadly infection. This was the first case in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat but second in Parliament.

His office, at the first floor in Parliament House Annexe Building, was sealed by the Parliament Security Service for sanitization.

Earlier in May, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) office in Delhi was sealed after an officer posted in the General Administration section tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

On May 11, Shram Shakti Bhawan in Delhi, which houses the Ministry of Power, was sealed after an officer there tested positive for Coronavirus.

On May 5, a floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, located in Delhi’s Rajpath area, was sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

Recording the highest single-day spike in the number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases and deaths for the third consecutive day, India on Saturday reported 9,887 fresh cases and 294 fatalities.

With this jump, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 2,36,657 and the death toll stands at 6,642, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed.

With over 2.36 lakh cases, India has overtaken Italy (234,531) as the sixth worst-hit country.