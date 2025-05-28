6 dolphins rescued in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh forest department has rescued six dolphins from the Indira canal in Nagram area of the state capital on Wednesday.

According to police, local villagers of Bhora Khurd near Samesi informed the department about the dolphins.

The forest department team rescued the dolphins and took them. They will check their health and will release them in a safe place.

On Wednesday morning, some people in the village saw six dolphins at one place in the canal. The information about aquatic mammals in the canal spread rapidly in the area, and shortly, hundreds of people from nearby villages gathered.

Forest department official Nalnish Mishra said that all the dolphins had gathered at one place due to low water in the canal. All dolphins have been safely evacuated, and their health will be checked. They will then be released at an appropriate place.