6 crore people in UP moved out of multidimensional poverty in 9 years: NITI Aayog report

a remarkable achievement, Uttar Pradesh registered the biggest decline in the number of poor with 5.94 crore people emerging from multi-dimensional poverty in the past 9 years, according to a NITI Aayog report.

The report, released on Monday, revealed that in Uttar Pradesh, people living below the poverty line came down to 17.40 per cent in 2022-23 from 42.59 per cent in 2013-14. According to this, in these nine years, around 5.94 crore people came out of poverty line in Uttar Pradesh.

The NITI Aayog’s discussion paper titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06.’ stands as a testament to the meticulously planned endeavors of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, guided by the proficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and fuelled by the unwavering commitment to Antyodaya principles in Uttar Pradesh.

The collective goal has been to uplift millions from the grips of poverty, seamlessly integrating them into the mainstream and shaping the narrative of the new Uttar Pradesh.

The findings underscore the synchronised efforts of the double-engine government. Prior to 2017, a lack of coordination between the central and state governments was evident. Central government schemes were prioritised and seamlessly implemented in the state while all loopholes plugged successfully. The housing situation has improved significantly since 2017 and countless women in the state now proudly own homes.

The report said, ”a resolute stance against dishonest and corrupt individuals has been taken. Government’s proactive measures have effectively marginalised such elements, creating an environment conducive to integrity and accountability. A robust crackdown on corruption has been initiated, marking a significant departure from the previous landscape.”

Additionally, the administration took bold steps to eradicate casteism and discrimination, ensuring that welfare schemes reached every corner of society. Notably, there has been a dedicated push to provide employment opportunities for the youth, contributing to Uttar Pradesh’s rapid progress in the development process. The effective implementation of welfare schemes for the poor resonates across the entire state, it said.

NITI Aayog’s data reiterates the fact that Uttar Pradesh has come out of the category of BIMARU states and has become the second-largest economy of the country. Per capita income has doubled in Uttar Pradesh. UP is moving towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

Examining the data, the global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led to a recession worldwide and within countries over the past 2-3 years. Despite these challenging circumstances, the state’s economy not only weathered the storm but thrived. Uttar Pradesh has now solidified its position as the second-largest economy in the nation, earning recognition as a revenue-surplus state on the national stage.

Appreciating PM Modi for the achievement, CM Adityanath wrote on social media platform X, “India has reached a noteworthy milestone under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This underscores our steadfast commitment to inclusive growth and transformative economic reforms. Thank you very much, respected Prime Minister.”

He also wrote that this was a great example of effective governance.

”Uttar Pradesh has played an important role in India’s journey towards multidimensional poverty alleviation. With strategic initiatives and policies, UP has lifted 5.94 crore people above the multidimensional poverty line, which has contributed significantly to national achievement. This aligns perfectly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a strong and prosperous India. It is the ‘Modi’s Guarantee’ that the entire country trusts,” he added.