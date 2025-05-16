6 crew members rescued from sinking cargo ship by Indian Coast Guard

Six crew members of sinking cargo vessel MSV Salamath were rescued successfully by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) recently. The commercial vessel was carrying a mixed cargo of cement and construction materials.

In a statement issued on Friday, the ICG said that the mission was carried out in the early hours of May 14, approximately 60-70 nautical miles southwest of Mangalore.

The rescue operation was launched soon after receiving a distress alert from MT Epic Susui, a transiting vessel, which reported the sighting of a small boat adrift with six survivors onboard, approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka.

ICG Ship Vikram, which was on routine patrol in the area, was immediately diverted to the location. The Coast Guard team swiftly located and safely recovered all six survivors from the dinghy, the statement read.

As per the initial reports, MSV SALAMATH, which left Mangalore Port on 12 May, was en route to Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep, when it started flooding at 0530hrs on 14 May, leading to its eventual sinking. The exact cause of flooding remains unknown.

The rescued crew members have been identified as Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai, Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal. The crew abandoned the sinking vessel and managed to embark on a small dinghy before being spotted by another boat.

Following their successful rescue, the survivors were administered first aid and transported safely to New Mangalore Port. Local authorities will be conducting further interviews with the rescued crew to ascertain the circumstances leading to the vessel’s sinking.

The Indian Coast Guard remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding life at sea and ensuring maritime safety and security across the region, the statement concluded.