6 BJP women candidates elected as Lok Sabha members from MP for the first time in history

As a result of the cent percent victory of the BJP on all 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, six BJP women leaders will grace the Lok Sabha from Madhya Pradesh for the first time in the state’s history.

The saffron party had given tickets to six women in MP, and they all won the general election. This is the highest number of women from the BJP to go to the Parliament from MP ever.

Before this, six women parliamentarians had been elected from Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls of 2009. Among them, five were from the BJP, while the sixth was Meenakshi Natrajan from the Congress.

In fact, women candidates of the BJP in MP have demonstrated an exceedingly high success rate in the general elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had fielded four women candidates, all of whom emerged victorious.

Pragya Singh Thakur had won from Bhopal, Riti Pathak from Sidhi, Himadri Singh from Shahdol and Sandhya Ray triumphed in Bhind.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Dr Lata Wankhede won from Sagar, Anita Chouhan triumphed in Jhabua, Bharti Pardhi emerged victorious in Balaghat, Sandhya Ray retained her seat in Bhind, Himadri Singh won from Shahdol, and Savitri Thakur registered victory in the Dhar Lok Sabha seat.

Lata Wankhede scored the biggest win amongst all six women candidates.

She defeated her Congress rival Chandrabhushan Singh Bundela by a huge margin of over 4.71 lakh votes.

Himadri Singh achieved a remarkable victory, securing the second-highest margin among the winning candidates. She defeated Congress candidate Phundelal Marko by an impressive margin of over 3.97 lakh votes.

Savitri Thakur won by more than 2.18 lakh votes in the Dhar Lok Sabha seat.

Five of the six women BJP candidates won by margins of over one lakh votes and only Sandhya Ray scored a win by less than a lakh’s margin, as she won by around 65,000 votes from Bhind.

The victory margins of Lata Wankhede and Himadri Singh could even find a place amongst some of the biggest margins of wins by any woman candidate across the country in these Lok Sabha polls.

A total of 797 women candidates had contested the general election, with the BJP fielding a maximum of 69 followed by the Congress at 41.

According to the Election Commission’s data, BJP’s 30 women candidates won the polls this time, of which six are from Madhya Pradesh.