58th edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally holds Delhiites in a spell

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, along with HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Madhup Tiwari, Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Purohit, and Veedol Corporation Ltd Senior Vice-President Naresh Sharma, on Sunday, flagged off the much-awaited 58th Edition of The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally in the national capital in presence of The Statesman Ltd Chairman R P Gupta, Managing Director Ravindra Kumar, and Director Vineet Gupta.

The rally was flagged off from The Statesman House at Barakhamba Road in New Delhi at a glittering ceremony.

Before flagging off the car rally, the dignitaries, accompanied by Mr R P Gupta, had a look at the classic beauties and posed for photographs with their proud owners.

Over a hundred cars, including classic saloons, luxurious Rolls Royces, Chevrolet Impala, the popular VW Beetle, Jeeps, Land Rover, FIATs, among other unique cars, were seen in the rally.

Aniruddha Mittra, marshal from the panel of judges of the rally, said these vehicles are categorised as vintage, classic, post-war, and others. There were also women participants in the rally.

The Statesman Vintage & Classic Car Rally is an annual event that takes place in Delhi and Kolkata. It’s one of the oldest continuously run events in India and the sub-continent.

Commenced in 1964 in Delhi, the rally was taken to Kolkata in 1968.

The 1914 John Morris fire engine, owned by the Rail Museum, smaller vintage and classic cars and outstation cars were among the other highlights of the event. Another key attraction was the women bikers.

Soon after the flag-off ceremony, the participating vintage and classic cars headed to J P Hospital, Greater Noida via Mahamaya Underbridge to reach the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium near India Gate.

The major attraction of the event at the National Stadium was an assembly of vintage and classic cars.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Manjinder Singh Sirsa, New Delhi Municipal Council Chairman Keshav Chandra, National Buildings Construction Corporation Chairman KP Mahadevaswamy, Manoj Kumar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, were among the other dignitaries who were present at the prize distribution ceremony held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Earlier at the venue, Sirsa, along with Chandra, interacted with the vintage car owners, who briefed them about their cars.

Before the prize distribution ceremony, a live music programme enthralled the participants as well as those who were present to catch a glimpse of the old cars. The people who attended the event along with their families clicked photos of the rare cars.

The sponsors of the rally were Indian Oil Corporation Limited, National Buildings Construction Corporation, State Bank of India, Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Centre, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Power Grid Corporation of India, Oil India Limited, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, National Internet Exchange of India, Department of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh, Gas Authority of India Limited, Central Bank of India, Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited, Veedol Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, National Hydroelectric Power Corporation, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, National Thermal Power Corporation, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, JK tyres and Industries Ltd, Bal Bharti School, National Small Industries Corporation, Central Cottage Industries Emporium, Tribhuvan Das Javery, HW Bhatnagar and EKVEE.