The polling for 55 Rajya Sabha seats, which are set to be vacated in April, will be held on March 26, Election Commission told on Tuesday.

There are 17 states from where these 55 seats are set to fall vacant. The voting will be conducted between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26 and the counting will take place on the same day at 5 pm.

As per the election schedule, the last date for filing nomination is March 13 while the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 16. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is March 18.

There are two seats that have fallen vacant in the Rajya Sabha. These include those of Home Minister Amit Shah and late BJP leader Arun Jaitely.

Amit Shah after being elected as Lok Sabha MP resigned from the Rajya Sabha membership.

Rajya Sabha MPs whose membership will end later this year, include RK Sinha, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, JDU leader Kahkashan Parveen, Ram Nath Thakur and BJP MP Prabhat Jha among others.

Some prominent leaders whose tenure will end in April include Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Ramdas Athawale, Delhi BJP leader Vijay Goel, Congress veteran leader Digvijay Singh, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The state-wise breakage of the 55 seats which will be going for the polls is seven seats from Maharashtra, five from Bihar, four in Odisha, six in Tamil Nadu, five in West Bengal, four in Andhra Pradesh, two in Telangana, three in Assam, two in Chhattisgarh, four in Gujarat, two in Haryana, one in Himachal Pradesh, two in Jharkhand, three in Madhya Pradesh, one in Manipur, three in Rajasthan and one in Meghalaya.

At present, the center-ruling BJP has 82 members in the 245 members Rajya Sabha.