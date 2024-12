5 terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, 2 security forces personnel injured

In a major success, five terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kadder village of Behibagh Kulgam District. Two security forces personnel were injured in the operation.

Police said identification of the killed terrorists was being ascertained. Search operation was continuing in the area and further details are awaited.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in the Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, an official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire on security forces and they were forced to retaliate.

Bodies of five terrorists are lying in the orchards but have not been retrieved yet, police said.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army wrote on X; “On 19 Dec 24, based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation launched by IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volume of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress”.

Meanwhile, the body of a cop was found under mysterious circumstances near the District Police Line in Rajouri. Havaldar Nazir Hussain Kohali, a resident of Kewel Budha, was recovered unconscious and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Further details awaited.