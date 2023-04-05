Follow Us:
  1. Home » India » 5 injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

5 injured in road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

“In the incident, five people got minor injuries including the driver and conductor who are sent to CHC Patli Kuhal for Medical Treatment,” DEOC said.

ANI | New Delhi | April 5, 2023 12:26 pm

Visuals from the spot [Photo:ANI]

Five people were injured including a driver and conductor of a bus after it rolled down on the road in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

According to the District Emergency Operation Center (DEOC) Kullu, “An incident of bus accident occurred Near Patli Kuhal 15 Mile Sub Division Manali District Kullu in which an HRTC Bus (Route-Manali to Delhi) (HP 69 5368) roll down on the road.”

“In the incident, five people got minor injuries including the driver and conductor who are sent to CHC Patli

Kuhal for Medical Treatment,” DEOC said.

Further investigation is underway.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

14 cows killed in Telangana road accident
Maharashtra: One killed, another injured in road accident in Thane
7 killed in road accident in Odisha