5 foreign nationals held for drug smuggling in Jaipur

Rajasthan Police arrested five foreign nationals in Ram Nagariya area on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling.

The authorities seized 47 grams of cocaine along with other items used by the suspects in their illicit activities.

The arrested individuals, identified as Aminual (33) from Tanzania, Mohammad (24) from Cairo, Egypt, Antonio (37) from Tanzania, and Paulina Wanjiku (41) and Presila Wambui (25) from Kenya, were apprehended at their flat in Jaipur, according to DCP (Jaipur East) Tejasvini Gautam.

The suspects allegedly supplied drugs to college and potentially school students. Police are currently investigating the source of the drugs.

At least one of the accused appears to have a connection in Delhi, suggesting they may have contacts or associates there.