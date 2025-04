Five people, including two minor girls, were buried alive when a portion of a mud mound collapsed in Tarkardih village under Kokhraj police station area here on Monday morning.

Police here said the incident occurred when these people dug the soil. Five people died on the spot in the accident, and four were critically injured. All the injured were admitted to Manjhanpur Medical College.

Advertisement

Police said that a JCB was used to dig the bodies out of the mud. Senior officials have reached the spot, and an investigation is underway.

Advertisement