48-hour strike: Army wipes out 6 terrorists in coordinated J-K ops

The Indian Army successfully wiped out six terrorists within 48 hours during two separate operations carried out in Jammu and Kashmir. The operations were carried out in Kelar, Shopian and Tral sector jointly by the army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force, officials said on Friday.

Addressing a media briefing, Major General Dhananjay Joshi, General Officer Commanding Victor Force said one of the terrorists was involved in the killing of a sarpanch in the Union Territory in March.

“Wherever the terrorists hide, we will find them and neutralise them,” he said, adding that the tip about the insurgents in Kelar was received on May 12. “Upon being challenged by the security forces following a movement, the terrorists opened fire. They were soon neutralised.”

The next morning, on seeing some movement, the security forces challenged the terrorists but they responded with gunfire, he said, adding the security forces soon neutralised the threat.

The officer also shared the details about the second operation which was carried out in Tral.

“As we were laying a cordon at this village, the terrorists positioned themselves in different houses and fired at us. At this time, the challenge we faced was rescuing the civilian villagers. After this, three terrorists were neutralised. One of the six terrorists neutralised, namely Shahid Kutte, was involved in two major attacks, including an attack on a German tourist. He also had a hand in funding activities,” Major General Joshi said.

Meanwhile the three terrorists killed in Pulwama hailed from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit of terror. They have been identified as Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Amir Nazir Wani, and Yawar Ahmed Bhat.