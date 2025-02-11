45-year-old man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

One more death was reported from tusker attack in Kerala when a45-year old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Noolpuzha of Wayanad district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Manu (45) of Kappad Tribal Settlement in Chettyalathur ward in Noolpuzha panchayat. The incident happened when he was returning home after purchasing groceries. His body was discovered from a nearby paddy field on Tuesday morning. His wife, Chandrika is reportedly missing. It is reported that Manu’s wife was also with him during the attack. Chandrika who went missing after her husband’s death reported at the Noolpuzha police station on Tuesday morning The locality is a forest fringe area on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in the district, the police said

This is the second such death reported in Kerala in two days. On Monday evening, a woman was allegedly killed in a wild elephant attack at Kombanpara in the Idukki district

Manu is the second person to die in a wildlife attack in Wayanad district in a month. In January, a coffee plantation worker named Radha (45) was killed in a tiger attack in Pancharakolli, Mananthavady.

Locals have come out against the incident and prevented Forest Department officials from shifting the body. In protest against the death caused by a wild animal attack, the Farmers’ Relief Forum (FRF) has called for a ‘dawn-to-dusk’ hartal in Wayanad on Wednesday.

The wildlife attacks have become a serious threat to the life of people in Kerala’s Wayanad district, leading to renewed concerns about worsening human-animal conflict in the region.