4,000 troops engaged in India’s extensive anti-Maoist operation on 280 sq km braving 44°C heat

In one of the most extensive and strategically significant anti-Maoist operations in recent years, security forces have launched a multi-state offensive targeting left-wing extremist strongholds along the Chhattisgarh- Telangana border. The operation that began on April 22 is concentrated in the Karregutta-Nadimpalli-Pujari Kanker region, spanning nearly 280 square kilometres of treacherous forested and mountainous terrain.

Now entering its fifth day, the offensive is being executed under extreme conditions—scorching temperatures above 44°C, steep 50-metre hill gradients, and dense jungles rigged with improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Security forces have engaged in intermittent gunfights as they push deeper into Maoist-controlled territory. Aerial surveillance, night-vision drones, and helicopter sorties delivering ammunition and rations are sustaining ground operations in anticipation of a prolonged engagement.

Advertisement

The operation, involving over 4,000 personnel drawn from the forces of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, aims to surround and neutralize top Maoist commanders, including Hidma, Deva, Damodar, and Sudhakar— figures long considered the backbone of insurgent activities in central India. So far, six Maoists have been killed in clashes, though officials have not confirmed the identities of those neutralized.

Advertisement

The intense heat is taking a toll on personnel, with reports of heat-related fatigue. However, officials maintain that morale remains high and the momentum of the operation is firmly with the security forces.

Senior officers, including Inspector General (IG) of Bastar Range Sundarraj P and Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav, are overseeing the operation from forward bases in Bijapur. Reports indicate that Maoist cadres had prior knowledge of the offensive, having constructed bunker-like structures, laid landmines and booby traps, and warned villagers to stay away from the region.

One of the critical breakthroughs in the operation has been the successful disruption of Maoist supply routes. Security forces have cut off access to food, medicine, and reinforcements from nearby villages, an isolation strategy that, according to officials, is beginning to weaken insurgent morale and endurance.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the progress of the offensive. The mission aligns with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism from Indian soil by March 31, 2026. Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma is receiving regular updates and has expressed confidence in the operation’s success. Senior journalist Rajat Vajpayee, told The Statesman, “This is a decisive moment. If successful, it could permanently dismantle the Maoist command structure and mark a new chapter in Chhattisgarh’s internal security.”

Amid the ongoing offensive, the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has issued a public appeal demanding an immediate halt to the operation and urging the Centre to initiate peace talks. In a statement released by party spokesperson Rupesh, the CPI (Maoist) described the mission as “a campaign of violent suppression” and reiterated the group’s readiness for dialogue. “Our Central Committee has always expressed willingness for peace negotiations, but the government consistently ignores these appeals and instead launches military operations to crush dissent,” the statement said.

The Maoists called upon the government to create a “conducive environment for peace talks” by suspending operations and avoiding further escalation. “This is not the path to resolution. Dialogue, not war, is the answer,” the appeal added. As of Friday evening, there has been no official response from the Union or state governments to the Maoist overture.

With the ongoing fierce clashes in the Karregutta-Nadimpalli-Pujari Kanker axis long viewed as a Maoist bastion, and top insurgent leaders believed to be encircled, the next few days could prove decisive. Whether the government opts for continued military pressure or opens the door to negotiations remains to be seen. For now, the security forces continue their advance in what may become a historic phase in India’s decades long fight against left-wing extremism.