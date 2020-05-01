Addressing a digital presser on the Coronavirus situation in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that currently 2300 tests per 1 million people are being conducted in Delhi, adding that a total of 1,100 people have been cured and discharged till date.

The chief minister announced that the first COVID-19 patient from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, who was administered plasma therapy as treatment, has recovered and was discharged on Thursday.

“Trials are still going on. This is a positive and encouraging sign for our fight against coronavirus,” he added.

He also added most of the patients who recovered from Coronavirus are willing to donate blood plasma. “We are getting good results out of plasma theory. The 1,100 cured people are being contacted for plasma donation and most are willing to donate their plasma to help in cure of positive patients.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further said his government is in constant touch with the other state governments over the issue of stranded migrant labourers in the national capital. He said until a concrete plan is charted out, everyone staying in Delhi has to follow the lockdown norms.

Speaking on the students stranded in Kota amidst the lockdown, the CM said 40 buses are being sent to Rajasthan today which will ferry back the children most likely by tomorrow.

On the Thursday, Kejriwal had said that the government is making arrangements to bring back stranded students in Kota.

Meanwhile, the Centre has included all districts in Delhi in ‘red zone’ ahead of the expiration of the lockdown on May 3.

As per the list, 130 districts across the country fall under the ‘red zone’, 284 in the ‘orange zone’ and 319 in ‘green zone’. The list will help the Centre devise a lockdown exit plan post 3 May.

Delhi has till date reported 3,515 cases and 59 deaths. Three persons succumbed to the dreaded virus on Thursday.