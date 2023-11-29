4 ULFA-I members surrender before Assam Police

Four members of the banned United Liberation Front of Axom-Independent (ULFA-I) laid down their arms by surrendering to the Assam Police on Wednesday.

At the Assam Police Headquarters in Guwahati, a ceremony marked their surrender, attended by senior officials including Assam’s Director General of Police GP Singh and Special DGP Harmeet Singh.

The surrendered ULFA-I members are Dipok Hatiboruah (also known as Dibya Axom), Nayann Patmaut (alias Bikram Axom), Montu Moran (alias Latest Axom or Kulang Moran), and Palash Moran (alias Gopal Axom). Dipok Hatiboruah, son of Deben Hatiboruah, had been associated with ULFA-I since May 25, 2011, and surrendered on November 24, 2023.

Nayan Patmaut, also known as Bikram Axom, hailing from Lukhura Kham Gorakhiya habi in the Charaideo district, surrendered to Charaideo police on November 24, 2023. He held the rank of Captain within ULFA-I since 2010 and underwent three months of warfare training in Taka, Myanmar.

During their surrender, Dibya Axom and Nayan Patmaut deposited two Thailand hand grenades, an Austria-make 9×19 Pistol, and 25 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In a separate instance, Palash Moran (Gopal Axom) and Montu Moran (Latest Axom) surrendered in Tinsukia on November 2 and 3, 2023, respectively. Montu Moran, who joined ULFA-I on December 4, 2018, held a CPL Rank and underwent two months of warfare training in Taka, Myanmar. Palash Moran, not assigned a rank, joined ULFA-I in 2021 and received three months of warfare training at the 779 camp in Myanmar.