Four Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists involved in the killings of 4 civilians, earlier this week, were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police took to Twitter and said , “A Hizbul Mujahideen group of 3/4 terrorists was killing civilians over the last 12 days. 4 such killings were done by them in South Kashmir. Police was able to track them down and an operation was launched this morning by Police,SF, Army in which 3 of them have been neutralized.”

All four militants killed in the gun battle with the security forces in Hardmanguri Batpora village belonged to Damhal Hanjipora area of the same district.

” Three soldiers also got injured in this operation. One soldier sustained a bullet injury while two sustained splinter injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospital,” the police said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam.

“This operation based on a credible police input was launched this morning. Two terrorists have been reportedly killed so far,” the spokesperson said, adding that the exchange of fire was going on.

Earlier, the police tweeted on its official handle that three militants had been trapped in the cordon. “Same group of #terrorists trapped who killed 3 civilians recently,” the police said.

Security forces, including SOG of J&K police and Rashtriya Rifles surrounded an orchard area on Friday following information about the presence of militants there. As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they opened fire on the security forces after which a gunfight had started.

The police also said that “during Covid19 preventive efforts killing of innocent civilians by terrorists was highly barbaric and condemnable.”