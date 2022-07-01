4 more Sri Lankan Tamil refugees arrive in TN’s Dhanushkodi

Four more Sri Lankan Tamil migrants arrived in India on Thursday, which has brought the total number of refugees who reached Indian shores after the economic crisis in Sri Lanka to 96.

They are not being brought before a court or put in judicial detention for entering a foreign nation without proper documentation because the state administration and the Centre are being lenient with the refugees.

M.K. Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, had written to the Union government requesting permission to enable the Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who were approaching the Indian coasts to be housed in the state’s refugee camps. Additionally, the federal government has not adopted a hostile stance on this matter.

The state government officials who are in charge of the Mandapam refugee camp for Sri Lankan Tamils told IANS that the space in the camp is getting filled up fast and that a new camp has to be established.

It should be remembered that more than 1.5 million people have fled Tamil Nadu during the island nation’s civil conflict, making the current migration appear little in comparison.

The administration is thinking of building a bigger, larger camp nearby Mandapam as migrants slowly but surely reach Tamil Nadu’s coast.

However, the state administration has been alerted by the national intelligence services that certain LTTE hardened operatives may attempt to enter Tamil Nadu under the cover of refugees. The police are checking the backgrounds of every refugee who is arriving in India.

The Marine Coastal police of the Tamil Nadu government and the Indian Coast Guard is monitoring the presence of suspicious persons and boats in the sea to prevent the arrival of any unwanted elements on Indian shores.

