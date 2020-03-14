Amid the cases of deadly coronavirus rising sharply in the country, four persons admitted to a government-run hospital in Nagpur for suspected of the virus, returned home from the hospital without informing the authorities.

“Four persons, including two women, had come to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) on Friday morning to give their blood samples for suspected coronavirus infection. They were kept in the isolation ward. However, at night they left the hospital without informing the authorities,” a police officer said.

As per the reports, the test results of the suspected were still awaited.

The police officer further told that they contacted them on phone and asked to come back to the hospital.

“They told us that they were annoyed over the delay in getting the test results and also over sharing the toilet with coronavirus positive patients admitted in the hospital,” he added.

In Maharashtra, at least 19 cases have been reported positive of the deadly virus out of which three are from Nagpur itself.

India has so far reported 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with two deaths in Karnataka and Delhi. According to the Health Ministry, there are at least 66 Indian nationals and 17 foreigners who are confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Out of these 17 foreigners, 16 are Italians while one is from Canada.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now declared Europe as the epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of world combined, apart from China.

More than 132,000 cases of the virus have been reported in 123 countries since it emerged in December in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference.

Meanwhile, the government has asked the people not to panic due to the spread of deadly virus and said that no community transmission of the virus has been observed.

India has maintained that there is not a situation of health emergency as the government agencies are capable to contain the deadly virus efficiently. However, the US has announced a health emergency due to the virus.

As a precautionary measure, all the visas, barring a few categories like diplomatic and employment were suspended on Wednesday.