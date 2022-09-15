4 of family killed, 35 injured as truck rams tractor-trolley in UP’s Sitapur

Four members of a family were killed and more than 35 injured when a truck laden with hay rammed into a tractor-trolley on NH 24 on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to the Sidhauli health centre where the condition of few is stated to be serious. They re being referred to Sitapur district hospital.

According to reports, the impact of the collision was so strong that the tractor-trolley broke up into two parts.

The truck, meanwhile, rammed into a roadside shop after crossing over the divider.

All the passengers in the tractor-trolley were en route to Dewa Sharif in Barabanki from Shahjahanpur.

The highway had been jammed after the accident and the police are removed the blockade now.