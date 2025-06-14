4 Naxalites killed in Balaghat encounter during Amit Shah’s MP visit

Coinciding with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, teams from the Madhya Pradesh Police and the state’s elite anti-Naxal unit, Hawk Force, successfully neutralized four Naxalites including three women in an encounter in Balaghat district.

Amit Shah has declared that Naxalism will be completely eliminated from India by March 2026.

According to officials, the encounter occurred in the Pachma Daadar hills in the forested regions of Balaghat district.

Acting on intelligence inputs about Naxalite presence in the area, security forces launched a search operation.

During the operation, Naxalites opened fire on the personnel, prompting retaliatory action.

In the ensuing gunfight, four Naxalites were killed—three women and one man.

Inspector General of Police (Balaghat range), Sanjay Kumar, stated that security personnel recovered a grenade launcher, an SLR rifle, two .315 bore rifles, and other weapons and materials meant for personal use from the site.

Further search operations are ongoing in the area, and officials did not rule out the possibility of the death toll increasing.

Balaghat is one of the key Naxal-affected districts in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav congratulated the officers and personnel involved in the operation.

In a post on social media, the CM said that this major success was achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah arrived in Pachmarhi, located in Narmadapuram district of Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate a three-day training camp of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).