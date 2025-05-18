4 killed, 8 injured in tragic road accident in Rajasthan

At least four people were killed and eight others injured when a speeding truck ploughed into them near Hilawari village in Dungarpur district of Rajasthan.

According to police sources, the accident occurred late Saturday night when the victims—members of related families—were standing on the roadside, waiting for their vehicle to be repaired. A speeding truck ran over them.

They were returning to their native village, Bodygama, in a cruiser jeep after attending a marriage function in nearby Pindawal.

The injured were rushed to Sagwara Sub-District Hospital, while the bodies were placed in the hospital mortuary.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.