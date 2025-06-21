4 killed, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle collision in Nagaur

At least four people were killed and three others injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a sleeper coach and two cars in Parbatsar town of Nagaur district, Rajasthan, early Saturday morning.

According to sources, the mishap occurred on Kishangarh–Hanumangarh Highway bypass near Parbatsar, reportedly due to a tussle between drivers attempting to overtake one another.

The injured, including a child, were referred to the JLN Medical College Hospital in Ajmer. Among the deceased was a woman.

Nagaur Lok Sabha MP Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over the incident.

In a message, Beniwal said, “The news of the loss of human lives in the mishap is saddening. I have spoken to the doctors at Ajmer Hospital to ensure proper care and treatment for the injured. My prayers are with the bereaved families.”