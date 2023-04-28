4 including minor arrested for gang rape in Maharashtra’s Thane

Four persons including a minor have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Thane, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sahil Rajbhar (18), Sujal Gavati (20), Vijay Bera (21) and a minor. Officials said that the incident came to light after the victim’s parents police and lodged a complaint. Following this, a case was registered at Thane’s Kolsewadi police station.

Detailing the incident, they said, “The family members of the victim had filed a complaint that her daughter has gone missing a few days back. On the basis of the complaint, we immediately started searching for the girl.”

“The girl came back to her home after two days, and after returning the victim informed her family members about the gang rape,” her parents’ alleged in a complaint to the police.

“The victim informed that she met the accused who is a resident of Ulhasnagar through social media. The accused messaged her saying that his female friend had some misunderstanding because of the victim and asked her to come to his house and clear the issue,” officials said.

“When the victim reached the accused’s house, he took her to his friend’s place and allegedly raped her,” they said.

“The accused called his three other friends and raped the minor girl the next day as well,” they added.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested all four accused within 24 hours.

The police informed that a case has been registered under section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“The accused were presented in the court where the court sent three of them in custody for five days and one minor was sent to the juvenile reform home,” added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.