4 drown while bathing in sea at Kozhikode’s Thikkodi beach

Four individuals tragically drowned while swimming at Thikkodi drive-in beach in Kerala’s Kozhikode district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Aneesa, Vani, Binosh, and Faisal, all residents of Kalpetta.

The incident occurred around 4 PM when a group of 25 members from the Kalpetta Body Shape Gym visited the beach for a picnic.

Five of them ventured into the sea for a swim but were swept away by powerful waves.

While locals attempted a rescue, they were unable to save the four. One member, Jinsi, miraculously survived and managed to reach the shore. She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Koyilandy.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Koyilandy Taluk Hospital for post-mortem.

Jamila Samad, President of Thikkodi Panchayat, stated that the sea in the area has receded, creating dangerous depths and strong undercurrents.

Locals had reportedly warned the group against entering the water, but five individuals ignored the advice, leading to the unfortunate incident.