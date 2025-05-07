4 children among 15 killed, 54 injured as Pakistan targets civilians in Poonch

A 7-year-old girl, a 10-year old boy, and two other minors were among at least twelve people killed in indiscriminate artillery shelling by Pakistan Army on the civilian areas of the border district of Poonch on Wednesday while 54 people were injured.

The Pakistani Army was shelling civilian areas of Poonch and other places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Ayan (14) and Aruba (12), son and daughter of one Rameez Khan, were killed in the Kalaani village that was heavily pounded. 7-year-old Maryam Khatoon was killed in the Qazi Mohra village.

Others killed have been identified as Mohammad (Mendhar), Saleem Hussain (Balakot),Ruby Kour (Mankote), Mohammad Zain, 10 years, (village Kalani near Christ school Poonch), Mohammad Akram (55 yrs) Poonch, Amrik Singh, Mohalla Sandigate, Poonch, Ranjit Singh (Sandigate), Zoya Khan (12yrs), Kalani PS Mandi, near Christ school Poonch, Mohammad Rafi (36) village Kojra and Mohammad Iqbal (45),Poonch.

The Pakistani Army targeted civilian areas in Mendhar, Mankote, Balakote, Krishna Ghati, Sagra, and Shahpur Kirni areas along the LoC and also Poonch town, resulting in damage to dozens of houses. Civilians were also targeted in North Kashmir’s Uri.

Three devotees were killed in a Gurdwara, a Muslim cleric lost his life when a madrassa was shelled and two persons died near the Christ school in Poonch. Several residential houses have been damaged and many more civilians injured in different sectors of Poonch due to intense shelling by Pakistan, and their condition was stated to be stable.

Nine civilians, including three children, were injured due to shelling in the Uri Sector of North Kashmir. Several houses have also been damaged in the area.

The Poonch administration has established shelter camps for the affected people.

Authorities have ordered that all educational institutions in the five border districts of the Jammu region.

Defence sources said; “During the night of 06-07 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing including Artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and IB opposite J&K”.

Civilian flight operations at the Srinagar and Jammu airports that are close to the India-Pakistan border or in the vicinity of key Indian Air Force bases, have been suspended, reports said.

The United Nations (UN) Field Station in the border town of Poonch was targeted with artillery shelling by Pakistan troops on Wednesday morning. They are trying to strike even UN assets along the Line of Control (LoC).

The UN Observers have been deployed in the area and other parts of J&K and PoK to supervise the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Official reports said that artillery shells fired from Pakistan fell just outside the gate of UN Field Station in Poonch. A Forest Department complex in Poonch has been damaged due to shelling by Pakistan.

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have started evacuating people from villages in the border areas to safer locations following Wednesday’s indiscriminate shelling by the Pakistan Army.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took stock of the situation and ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately shift the villagers from the vulnerable areas. “I’ve also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure the safety of every citizen,” the LG wrote on X.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while reviewing the border situation on Wednesday, emphasised on safeguarding civilian lives. He held a meeting in Srinagar to assess the security and preparedness along the LoC and International Border.

He wrote on X; “Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/LoC areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges”.