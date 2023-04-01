Follow Us:
4 arrested for smuggling country liquor in Dehradun

ANI | New Delhi | April 1, 2023 10:36 am

representational image [Photo : iStock]

The Ranipokhari police have arrested four smugglers including a woman along with 20 boxes of illegal country liquor from Dehradun, officials said.

According to the police, the smuggling was being done by making women a patient in an ambulance, however, they were caught during checking. Late Friday night, vehicles coming from Dehradun were being checked by putting a barrier in front of the Ranipokhari police station gate.

An ambulance was coming from Dehradun’s side at night with the continuous sounding of sirens, while the entire road was empty during the night, officials said.
On suspicion, the said ambulance was stopped by putting a barrier, in which a woman was lying down in the ambulance, and apart from the driver, two other persons were also present.

According to the police, when the driver was asked the reason for blowing the siren without any reason, he got scared and could not tell anything.
When the ambulance was checked, there were a total of 20 boxes of illegal desi liquor in it after which all were arrested, they said, while adding that further investigation is underway.

