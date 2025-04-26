4 arrested for impersonation in CBSE recruitment exam scam

Four people were arrested in connection with a case of impersonation and cheating during a CBSE recruitment exam for the posts of Superintendent and Junior Assistant, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan, during a press briefing, stated that the action followed a complaint received on April 20 from the Centre Superintendent of a school in GK-II, who reported an incident of impersonation detected by the examination officials.

The DCP mentioned that during the enquiry, it was found that a candidate named Nitin had sent an impersonator, Sachin, to appear for the examination on his behalf. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered at Police Station CR Park, and an investigation was initiated.

Furthermore, Sachin confessed to impersonating candidates in various examinations. Nitin, who was waiting outside the examination centre, was also apprehended by the police.

During interrogation, the duo disclosed the involvement of their associates, Shyam Sunder and Baljinder, in the conspiracy. Both were subsequently arrested, the DCP said.

Chauhan mentioned that Shyam and Baljinder had struck a deal with Nitin for ₹15 lakh to ensure his selection in the exam.

From their possession, the police recovered four GSM Bluetooth devices, four mobile phones, two laptops, one OMR sheet, two admit cards, and one attendance sheet.