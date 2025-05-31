4.79 lakh street vendors benefited from PM SVANidhi Scheme in Gujarat in 5 years

A total of 4.79 lakh street vendors in Gujarat have benefited from the PM SVANidhi scheme, which completes five years since its launch on Saturday. The state has achieved 92.14 per cent of its target to benefit 5.20 lakh beneficiaries.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1, 2020, the micro-credit facility scheme has proved to be a boon for street vendors and small businesses in improving their livelihood.

Gujarat has implemented the scheme in a targeted manner as the state crossed its milestone of 3 lakh beneficiaries by July 2023, reaching 4 lakh in the next year, securing second place at the national level.

Keeping this in mind, the Centre increased the western state’s target to 5.20 lakh beneficiaries in November 2024, and the state achieved 92.14 per cent of this target with a total of 4,79,141 beneficiaries.

Over the last five years, the government reached out to street vendors and provided them with working capital loans and other support at every level.

According to available data, the state has provided 4.79 lakh vendors with the first instalment of capital, while 1.71 lakh beneficiaries received the second instalment, and 42,176 vendors received the third instalment.

The state government laid special emphasis on digital inclusion and financial literacy by organising digital literacy camps, resulting in the digital disbursal of Rs 15.87 crore