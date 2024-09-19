3rd phase of statewide campaign against vector-borne and communicable in UP from October 1

As part of its ongoing drive to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases, communicable illnesses, and brain fever during the rainy season, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to carry out the statewide Communicable Disease Control Campaign from October 1 to 31.

The initiative will be accompanied by the Dastak Abhiyan, scheduled to run from October 11 to 31.

Under the direct guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the third phase of the 2024 campaign will be implemented with a comprehensive action plan. Led by the Health Department in coordination with 11 other departments, the initiative aims to ensure statewide effectiveness.

The government is also encouraging citizens to actively engage themselves in the campaign by reporting mosquito breeding sites to health teams, playing a vital role in the campaign’s success.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, on Thursday, issued directives to municipal commissioners, general managers of Jal Sansthan, and executive officers of nagar palika parishads to implement a comprehensive action plan during the upcoming communicable disease control campaign. Sensitisation meetings have been scheduled for all municipal corporations, municipal councils, and nagar panchayats to ensure effective coordination.

The urban bodies have been directed to submit microplans outlining body-wise and ward-wise activities to the chief medical officer at the district level by September 29. The campaign will focus on preventing vector-borne diseases, waterborne diseases, and brain fever, with special attention to cleanliness and public health.

The chief secretary emphasised the need for continuous awareness efforts through mohalla surveillance committees in urban areas, particularly regarding brain fever and other communicable diseases. Additionally, urban areas will undergo fogging and intensive vector control measures, especially in high-risk zones identified by the Health Department.

In addition to this, dastak abhiyan will be run in all the districts of the state from October 11 to 31. Under this campaign, health workers, including ASHAs and Anganwadi workers, will go from door to door to raise awareness about cleanliness and health. They will also record data on individuals showing symptoms of brain fever, influenza-like illness (ILI), filariasis, kala azar, leprosy, and malnourishment. The details will be uploaded on the e-Kavach portal, including the names, addresses, and mobile numbers of the affected individuals.

Additionally, teams will identify and report houses with mosquito breeding sites, providing detailed reports to the relevant authorities. The Dastak and Communicable Disease Campaigns will be carried out in collaboration with 11 departments, including Medical and Health, Urban Development, Rural Development/Panchayati Raj Development, Child Development and Nutrition, Education, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Medical Education and Agriculture and Irrigation. The Health Department will serve as the nodal agency, coordinating efforts with these departments.

During the campaign, Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA ID) will also be created in each district to help streamline patient treatment records. The campaign will be closely monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, ensuring that each department fulfills its responsibilities effectively.