39 CBI officers awarded President’s Police Medal, Indian Police Medal

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday honoured 39 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the President’s Police Medal (PPM) and Indian Police Medal (IPM) for their distinguished and meritorious service.

During his address at the investiture ceremony at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on Thursday, Meghwal said the new criminal laws that came into force on July 1 would ensure ease of living in a big way for the citizens of the country.

He said the new laws would expedite delivery of justice and save crucial time of all the stakeholders on litigation, and would also prove highly productive for the nation as the efforts and energies could be put in for the development of society and eventually lead to higher progress.

He underlined that reforms in the judicial process would also contribute to the endeavour and goal of taking India’s economy to the third position in the coming few years.

Lauding the CBI for its role in the investigation of crime, he observed that not only the federal probe agency’s importance is being recognised in society but also its investigation which is the best as reflected by the high conviction rates.

Meghwal emphasised that the CBI is rightly considered the best probe agency the demand for an investigation by it is made time and again when it comes to complex and sensitive cases.

Congratulating the medal winners and their families, the minister said it was a proud moment for all to have recognised their service rendered to the nation.

CBI Director Praveen Sood also complimented the medal recipients saying they have achieved the laurels due to their professional hard work, resilience, and fortitude which have earned the agency great esteem. He emphasised that CBI and the Law Ministry are working in a synergetic and collaborative environment to prioritise more efficient prosecution along with investigation.

The CBI director said the federal probe agency’s role has been evolving with time, from handling primarily anti-corruption cases in the beginning to special economic crimes, cybercrimes, bank frauds, and others.

He said the agency is working with the Ministry of Law and Justice for the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws and also informed that the probe agency has begun implementing these legislations.