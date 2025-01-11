Logo

Logo

# India

3676 applicants allotted provisional seats for Haj

As many as 3676 applicants from various states have been allotted provisional seats for Haj 2025. This was announced by the Haj Committee functioning under the Union Minority Affairs Ministry while releasing the second waiting list for Haj 2025.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 11:58 am

3676 applicants allotted provisional seats for Haj

Hajj pilgrimage

As many as 3676 applicants from various states have been allotted provisional seats for Haj 2025. This was announced by the Haj Committee functioning under the Union Minority Affairs Ministry while releasing the second waiting list for Haj 2025.

According to Circular No. 25 dated 10 January 2025 by the ministry ,these applicants must deposit Rs 2,72,300/- (comprising the first instalment of ₹1,30,300/- and the second instalment of ₹1,42,000/-) towards the Haj amount on or before 23 January. Additionally, applicants are required to submit the necessary documents, as detailed in the Circular to their respective State/UT Haj Committees by 25 January. The details of the balance Haj amount (third instalment) will be communicated later, based on the finalisation of airfare and expenses in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

For further details, applicants have been advised to refer to the Circular available on the official website of the Haj Committee of India https://www.hajcommittee.gov.in or contact their respective State/UT Haj Committees.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Funding the Haj

We are baffled by the allotment of the government's hajj funds this year. We understand that the government carries the expense of a certain number of hajj pilgrims every year – and the number of pilgrims receiving this advantage is 254 this year