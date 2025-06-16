36 illegal Bangladeshi nationals apprehended in a single-day operation by Delhi Police

In a significant operation, Delhi Police detained as many as 36 illegal Bangladeshi nationals from the Bharat Nagar area in the northwest part of the city, officials said on Monday.

According to Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West), the special drive was launched to identify and apprehend undocumented Bangladeshi migrants residing in the district.

“We received credible information on Friday about the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the JJ Cluster of Wazirpur. Acting on this input, a police team cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough verification drive,” Singh said.

During the operation, one suspect was initially apprehended. While he attempted to mislead the police, he eventually confessed—under sustained questioning—to being a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in India. Based on his revelations, other individuals involved were also identified and detained.

The police seized seven smartphones with banned IMP applications and 13 Bangladeshi national identity cards from their possession. All the individuals were taken into custody on the spot and transported to the Foreigners Cell for detailed interrogation and documentation.

During questioning, the detained individuals revealed that they had previously worked at a brick manufacturing unit in Mewat, Haryana. They fled the area fearing arrest by the Haryana Police and had since been frequently changing locations to avoid detection.

The DCP confirmed that further investigations are ongoing and efforts are underway to initiate deportation proceedings for the detained illegal immigrants.