341 children in Punjab get new lease of life with free heart surgeries

In an initiative aimed at safeguarding the health of its youngest citizens and ensuring a healthier future, the Punjab government has successfully provided free heart surgeries to as many as 341 children suffering from congenital heart disease during the financial year 2024-25 so far.

According to Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh, as per the information, congenital heart disease is a birth defect that affects the heart or blood vessels near it and often requires costly surgeries that are out of reach for many families.

Recognising this challenge, the state government has stepped in to cover the entire cost of treatment, offering these children a second chance at life.

The success of this initiative is part of the broader Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), a national program aimed at early detection and management of health issues in children.

Dr Balbir Singh said during the fiscal year 2024-25 (up to December 2024), the government spent an amount of Rs 3.52 crore on these life-saving procedures, performed at prestigious empaneled hospitals across the state.

To ensure effective implementation of the RBSK program, he said the state Health Department has deployed mobile health teams across the state. “Each team comprises four members – two doctors (one male and one female), a nurse, and a pharmacist skilled in data management,” he added.

The health minister said that these teams are equipped with all the required testing tools, medicines, and vehicles, and regularly visit government schools and anganwadis to screen children for health issues.

A unique feature of the program is the health card maintained for each child, which tracks their medical history, growth, and development. This digital record ensures continuous monitoring and timely intervention, helping children stay on the path to good health.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to transforming healthcare in the state, Dr Balbir Singh said, “This initiative is a testament to our government’s dedication to protecting and promoting a healthy childhood for all children in Punjab.”

“We are determined to make our state a model for healthcare excellence, and this achievement is a significant step toward that goal,” he added.