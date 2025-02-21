3,381 ETT teachers to get appointment letters soon

To give impetus to the education sector in the state and provide job opportunities to the youth, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is set to give regular appointment letters to 3,381 Elementary Teachers in the state soon.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the chief minister here at his official residence.

During the meeting convened to review the Education Department, the chief minister called it a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the recruitment process of 3,381 ETT teachers has been completed.

He said this recruitment process has been completed in a batch of two including 951 and 2430 teachers. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these teachers will be shortly given the appointment letters.

The chief minister noted that for the first time in the history of the state a government has given a record number of 50,892 jobs to the youth in 35 months of coming into power. Of these, more than 1,1000 jobs have been given only in the Education Department, which is the main focus of the state government.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the jobs have been given completely on the basis of merit, without any corruption or nepotism.

The chief minister said that the state government is laying major thrust on the development of health, education, power, employment and infrastructure development sectors.

He said a comprehensive plan has been formulated to ensure that these core areas of immense public importance get a major fillip in the state.

Mann envisioned that these jobs will further strengthen the education sector on one hand by imparting quality education in schools and will make the youth an active partner in socio-economic growth of the state by giving them regular jobs on the other.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Secretary Education KK Yadav and others were present on the occasion.