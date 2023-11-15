Doda bus accident: Death toll reaches 36; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

At least 36 people were killed and 19 others sustained injuries after a bus plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Wednesday. According to officials, the bus skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway after the driver lost control of the wheel and fell into a 300-feet gorge.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that 6 of the injured are in critical condition, adding that they are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu.

“Saddened to share the update from DC #Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” Singh said.

Advertisement

#WATCH | J&K | 36 people died and 19 people injured, including 6 critically injured, in a bus accident in Assar region of Doda. The injured have been shifted to hospital. Visuals from the accident spot. pic.twitter.com/AwA2LzVfCC — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

Reacting to the tragic accident, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said that he has directed district administration to provide all the necessary assistance to affected persons.

“Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com & Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons,” Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha wrote on X.

PM condoles Doda accident deaths, announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of injured.

“Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families,” the PMO statement released on X read.

Prime Minister Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased from the PM National Relief Fund. He also announced Rs 50,000 assistance for the injured.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” PM said in another statement shared by his office.