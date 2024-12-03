307 Agniveers pass out with flying colours at 14 Gorkha Training Centre

In a spectacular display of military precision and pride, 307 Agniveers of the 4th batch passed out of the 14 Gorkha Training Centre (GTC) at Subathu, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, the Agniveers, who have sworn allegiance to the Indian Republic, will now join the illustrious Gorkha battalions of the First and Fourth Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army, having a rich and glorious military history of over 200 years of valour and sacrifice.

The Passing-Out Parade, reviewed by Brigadier PP Singh, Commandant 14 GTC, marked the culmination of 31 weeks of rigorous training in physical fitness, battle and field craft, weapons, and tactics.

In his motivational address, Brigadier PP Singh urged the young Agniveers to keep the national and Indian Army flag flying high across all frontiers of the country.

The parade was followed by a mesmerizing Pipe Band display and a breathtaking physical training display, which left the spectators in awe. The event was witnessed by over 350 spectators, including serving personnel, ex-servicemen, parents, and relatives of the Agniveers.