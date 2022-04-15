300 units of free electricity for Punjab from 16th April?

300 units of free electricity promised during the AAP polls campaign might be announced on Saturday. According to sources Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is likely to make this announcement.

The AAP government completes one month of governance in the state on April 16th. During a press conference in Jalandhar Mann said “On the 16th we will give a great good news to the people of Punjab.”

Mann met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday to discuss the scheme of providing free electricity in Punjab for up to 300 units, informed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sources.

Providing free electricity to every household for up to 300 units is one of the major promises made by AAP in Punjab in the Assembly elections that concluded last month.

Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state last month which was also AAP’s key campaign agenda in the polls.

(With ANI inputs)