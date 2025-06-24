DBT transfers, free electricity up to 1,200 units big relief for Kanwar panels: Kapoor

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to form a team of MLAs under the leadership of Minister Kapil Mishra to provide assistance to Kanwar committees.

He said until last year, there were continuous complaints from Kanwar committees that, due to the collusion between local Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and the tent mafia, they were deprived of government facilities.

Not just Kanwar camps, but even Chhath Puja pandals used to benefit only if they were linked to AAP leaders, he alleged.

The Delhi BJP spokesperson said that with the city government’s provision of financial aid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and free electricity up to 1200 units for the camps, Kanwar committees are celebrating, while Ramleela and Chhath committees are also looking to the government with new hope.

According to Kapoor, during the then Kejriwal government, heavy electricity bills also discouraged religious organizations from setting up Kanwar camps, causing inconvenience to the Lord Shiva devotees.

Meanwhile, the Delhi cabinet on Tuesday decided to transfer the financial assistance to the Kanwar committees through DBT so that scope of any sort of corruption is eliminated.

The government has also said that all the permissions related to the camps and committees will be addressed through a single window system.