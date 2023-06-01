At least 300 individuals were stranded in Dharchula and Gunji in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand due to a landslide that washed away a crucial road.

The incident occurred on the Lipulekh-Tawaghat road, situated approximately 45 kilometers above Dharchula near Lakhanpur, where a significant portion of the hill collapsed onto the road, causing it to be washed away over a distance of 100 meters.

A video, which went viral on the internet, shows a massive landslide that occurred on Lipulekh road, which is on China border, in Pithoragarh.

Several pilgrims who were on their way to the ‘Adi Kailash’ yatra escaped unhurt. “The road will be opened by May 18 to facilitate the movement of ‘Adi Kailash’ yatra pilgrims,” the Sub-Divisional Magistrate said.

The district administration reported that the affected road lies on the outskirts of Pithoragarh and is expected to be reopened for traffic within the next two days. In the meantime, those trapped in Dharchula and Gunji are awaiting rescue and assistance.

The regional weather department issued an alert for dust storms and thundershowers in several districts of Uttarakhand, including Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Garhwal, Hardwar, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, and Uttarkashi.

Considering the situation, police have issued an advisory urging all pilgrims to seek shelter in safe locations. Authorities have emphasized the importance of avoiding unnecessary travel and parking vehicles in secure areas. Officials have specifically requested devotees embarking on the Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra to plan their journeys with consideration to the weather forecast.

“Pilgrims please stay at safe places, do not travel unnecessarily, and park vehicles at safe places, landslides/geo. Travel only when the weather is clear,” the advisory mentioned.

“All the devotees coming for Yamunotri and Gangotri Dham Yatra are requested to plan their journey after taking the weather forecast, keep rain cover, umbrella and woolen/warm clothes with them during the journey,” it added.

