30 Tribal MLAs Declared ‘Dead’ in Protest Against Flyover Ramp in Ranchi

Ranchi witnessed a unique protest where tribal organizations staged a symbolic funeral procession of 30 MLAs to express their outrage against the government. The controversy revolves around the construction of a ramp for the Siramtoli flyover, which the tribal community considers a sacred religious site.

The Sarna site in Siramtoli is a religious center of faith for tribals, but the government has planned to construct a flyover ramp there. This has triggered fierce opposition from tribal organizations, leading to protests on the streets. The demonstrators accused the government of disregarding their religious sentiments and ignoring their demands.

Advertisement

During the protest, tribal organizations expressed their anger in a unique way. They carried out a symbolic funeral procession for Chief Minister Hemant Soren, 29 tribal MLAs, Ranchi MLA CP Singh, and Lok Sabha MP and Union Minister Sanjay Seth. The procession that reached Albert Ekka Chowk followed traditional rituals, with protesters sprinkling marigold flowers and lava (ritual grains). Later, they set fire to symbolic effigies, conducting a symbolic cremation.

Advertisement

To emphasize the gravity of the protest, social leader Baha Linda shaved his head. He declared, “If the government does not listen to us, this movement will intensify further. We will take every possible step to protect our Sarna sites.”

Tribal leaders launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other tribal MLAs. They asserted that the CM and tribal legislators were “dead” for the tribal community as they failed to raise their voices for their own people. Protesters warned the government that if the flyover ramp was not removed, the agitation would escalate further.

Sending a clear message to the government, the protesters announced their upcoming demonstrations. They stated that a torch rally would be held across the city on March 21, followed by a complete shutdown of Ranchi on March 22.

The protest saw participation from various tribal organizations from different districts of Jharkhand. These included the All India Tribal Development Council, Chadri Sarna Committee, Central Sarna Committee, Adivasi Jan Parishad, Adivasi Mulvasi Manch, Jai Adivasi Central Council, Raji Padha Sarna Prayer Sabha, and several others.

Addressing the assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren stated that the state’s largest tribal festival, Sarhul, would be celebrated with traditional enthusiasm. However, he refrained from making any direct statement regarding the ongoing protest against the flyover ramp.

With the tribal organizations taking a firm stand, pressure is mounting on the government. Will the administration find a resolution to this dispute, or will the protests escalate further? The coming days will provide clarity. However, one thing is certain—the spark of dissent on Ranchi’s streets is now on the verge of turning into a larger battle.