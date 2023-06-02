In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Rajasthan, the state government on Friday transferred 30 IPS officers including eight IG/DIG and 11 superintendents of police with immediate effect.

Touted to be a pre-assembly poll placement exercise, this is the second major transfer list after the state government reshuffled its 74 IAS officers and 15 new district OSDs on May 15.

Among SPs on the transfer list, Vikas Sharma is shifted to Bhiwardi-Alwar, Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav to Udaipur, Mamta Gupta to Karauli, Shyam Singh to Jhunjhunu, Narayan Togas to SOG-Jaipur, Anil Kumar to Cyber Crime-Jaipur, Monika Jain to Jalore, Mridul Kachawa to Bharatpur, Vikas Sangwan to Jaisalmer, and Jayaha Maitri to Sirohi.

Sanjay Agarwal, till now the additional DG in police, Railways, has been transferred to Police Headquarters, Jaipur. Rupinder Singh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been posted to RAC Japur post. Lata Manoj Kumar would be new IG Ajmer range while Rahul Prakash has been shifted to Bharatpur Range as DIG.

Among the seven IAS officers transferred, Gaurav Agarwal is now commissioner, Agriculture and Panchayati Raj (Agri) in Jaipur, Kana Ram would be new director in Secondary Education in Bikaner, Utsav Kaushal is commissioner in Jodhpur-South Municipal Corporation, and Devendra Kumar is commissioner in Jodhpur Development Authority.