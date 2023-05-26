30 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in K’taka district

At least 30 people, including women and children, fell ill after drinking contaminated water in the Rekalamaradi village in Raichur district, said officials on Friday.

According to authorities, the affected people have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and other hospitals in Arakera and Devadurga.

The local villagers are blaming Gram Panchayat officials for being negligent. The officials of the health department rushed to the spot and were camping in the village.

Police also visited the village, and authorities have made alternative arrangements for drinking water. Preliminary investigation suggested that drinking water had got mixed with waste water. The authorities are investigating to ascertain the exact cause.

In June 2022, three people died and more than 60, including 23 children, were hospitalised after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Raichur town. Then CM Basavaraj Bommai had announced Rs 5 lakh solatium each for the families of the three persons who died after consuming contaminated water. Raichur district is one among the most backward districts in the state.